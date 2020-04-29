Stearns County Tops Over 100 COVID-19 Cases, Additional 463 in MN

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County now has over 100 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they confirmed 80 news cases in Stearns County, bringing the county's total to 166.

Across the state there were 463 new cases bringing that total to 4,644. The state has completed over 66,000 total tests throughout the state.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 related complications went up by 18 to a total of 319. There are 320 people in the hospital today with the virus and 119 of them are in the ICU.

An additional 131 people have recovered from coronavirus with that total now at 2,043.

Local counties:

Stearns -- 166 cases, 0 deaths

Wright -- 40 cases, 1 death

Sherburne -- 26cases, 0 deaths

Benton -- 10 cases, 0 deaths

Todd -- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Morrison -- 2 case, 0 deaths