Stearns County Taxpayers Eligible for Tire Recycling Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Residents, farmers, and businesses in Stearns County can apply for grant money to help recycle old tires.

The county is administering the grants through the Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment program known as S.C.O.R.E..

Grants of up to $2,500 are available for reimbursement, but the recycling plan must show that at least 25% of the recycling cost is paid for by the applicant.

To be eligible, applicants must complete an application, submit a W-9 form, and submit a disposal plan that includes a licensed recycling facility.

Applications are available on the Stearns County website.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale