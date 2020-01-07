Stearns County Tables Refugee Resettlement Motion

ST. CLOUD -- County Commissioners across Minnesota -- and the country -- are all facing making a decision on refugee resettlement. The action is prompted by an executive order by President Donald Trump issued in September.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners has tabled that decision until their next board meeting in January.

Commissioners were considering a motion directing the county administrator to write a letter of consent which would allow refugees to directly settle in Stearns County in 2020. Lengthy discussion by the board revealed several questions that members of the board want answered by various officials before voting on the matter.

The next Stearns County Board meeting is scheduled for January 28th.

