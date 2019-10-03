Stearns County Seeks Input on MFIP Plan

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Human Services is looking for input on its Minnesota Family Investment Program known as MFIP.

MFIP helps low-income families work their way out of poverty by helping pay for basic needs like food, clothing and rent. It also provides job training and helps with finding a job.

The open comment period is to help the county establish an approved plan through the Minnesota Department of Human Services. State law requires the MFIP plan to develop strategies to meet proper outcomes like economic stability.

A draft of the plan can be viewed on the Stearns County website and comments can be submitted through October 14th.

Written comments can be submitted to Peggy Sammons via email at peggy.sammons@co.stearns.mn.us or by sending those comments to Stearns County Human Services, P.O. Box 1107, St. Cloud, MN 56302.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App