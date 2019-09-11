Learn More about Food and Refugee Assistance Programs [PODCAST]

Stearns County Human Services Division Director Janet Goligowski joined me on WJON today. She talked about who qualifies for Food Support and Refugee assistance. She said that 72 percent of those on food assistance get off food assistance within 3 years. Listen to out conversation below.

The programs that Janet discussed with me are federally funded and are not a first come first serve but are available to all of those who qualify. Learn more about Stearns County Human Services here.