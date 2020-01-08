Goligowski, Kendall Weigh in on Refugee Resettlement [PODCAST]

Stearns County is expected to vote on the issue of refugee resettlement at the end of this month. I talked with Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall and Stearns County Human Services Gateway Division Director Janet Goligowski. Kendall says refugee resettlement is still a federal issue despite the President's executive order. Listen to my conversation with Janelle below.

Janet Goligowski indicated to me that each refugee receives approximately a $1,200 federal loan regardless of where they resettle that needs to be paid back. To receive benefits that are eligible to everyone people must prove to be in the United States legally. Hear the conversation below.