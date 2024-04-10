The Country of Origin of Recent Refugees in Central MN

Lutheran Social Services has been helping settle refugees in Central Minnesota since 2010. Maureen Warren is the Senior Vice President of Services for Lutheran Social Services in Minnesota. She indicates that Iraqis were the first refugees to resettle in St. Cloud but they didn't stay long as they chose to relocate to Michigan.

Warren explains the countries of origin of the refugees they've resettled in Central Minnesota since 2010 include Somalia, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Honduras, Burma, Guatemala, Kenya and Syria. She says the refugees from Afghanistan were on a special program due to the end of the war in Afghanistan. Warren indicates many of those refugees assisted the United States in some capacity in the war. She says some were translators or worked with the army for information. The largest population of refugees came from Somalia.

Warren says refugees undergo a lot of work before they ever get referred to the United States, are allowed to travel and become a refugee. Many times the refugee spends a significant amount of time in foreign countries in refugee camps and Warren says the average wait for a refugee is 8 years. She says these people have gone through lots of vetting oversees before receiving refugee status to come to the United States. Warren says refugees have some choice as to where they will go. She says when they get people interested in coming to Minnesota they are either coming to be reunited with a family member or to come here as a free agent. Those that are coming to Minnesota without a family connection are called "free cases" while others are called "family renewal" or "family unification". The Central Minnesota office is only doing "family unification" right now.

Lutheran Social Services is paid to work with refugees for their first 90 days in the U.S. Their responsibilities are to get the refugee a doctor, housing, employment, get their children in school, and get them in language classes. The State Department gives each refugee a one time grant of $2,425 and LSS receives $1,100 dollars for each refugee they work with for the first 90 days. Warren says the $1,100 dollars covers the administration costs, mileage, and program operations at LSS.

Warren says many of the refugees are quick to find work. She says many area employers have found refugees to be terrific employees. Warren indicates area meat packers and poultry operations have had success with refugees.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Maureen Warren, it is available below.