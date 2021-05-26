Foster Care Month: More Foster Parents Needed

ST. CLOUD -- There continues to be a need for more foster parents in Minnesota.

Jodi Raidt is with Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. She says there are about 9,300 children and young adults in foster care on any given day in the state, with more kids waiting to be placed in a home.

Our greatest need at the moment is really going to be teens, school-age children, and sibling groups. Families that are open to meeting those care needs, we would love if you would join in with us.

Raidt says the process begins with contacting a licensing agency like Lutheran Social Services. They do have a regional office here in St. Cloud.

The licensing process takes about three to four months. Raidt says financial assistance is provided to the family to help pay for the kids' basic needs.

May is National Foster Care Month.

