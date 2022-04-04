Stearns County Seeking Public Input on Transportation Sales Tax

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is looking for input on whether to extend a local option transportation sales tax to help pay for road construction projects.

The county currently collects 0.25% on purchases which then go to fund previously identified projects. It is set to expire on December 31st, 2022.

The first public input session is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Wakefield Town Hall in Cold Spring.

The next chance to weigh in will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Stearns County Public Works building in Waite Park.

And lastly, there will be an input session on Monday, April 11th at 5:00 p.m. at Albany City Hall.

If you can't attend any of the allotted times, you can contact the Stearns County Highway Department to give your input.

