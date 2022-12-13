Stearns County Road 133 Realignment Recommendation Turned Away

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for the Stearns County Highway Department after county commissioners were uncomfortable approving the recommended alignment alternative for County Road 133.

That alignment would bring County Road 133 to the north near 19th Avenue and connect it with Theisen Road and 2nd Street South in Sartell.

County Engineer Jodi Teich told commissioners that there was opposition to that route by neighbors but other alternatives weren't recommended by the advisory committee because of wetland mitigation costs and a platted residential development in the area.

County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.

In addition to concerns by commissioners about the impact the route would have on residents, they questioned the long-term viability of routing County Road 133 in such a densely developed area.

The city of Sartell was asking for a formal motion that supports a connection somewhere between Theisen Road and County Road 4 to ease growing congestion on Pinecone Road. Commissioners approved that motion Tuesday on a unanimous vote.

Teich says the motion directs staff to begin environmental and design engineering investigations to determine the best route moving forward.

