Stearns County Resident Among 19 COVID Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were another 2,004 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths reported Tuesday.

One of those deaths was a Stearns County resident in their upper 70s. Stearns County's death total is now at 212, while the state death total is 6,908.

As for new local positives, Sherburne County recorded 47 new cases, Stearns County had 20 and Benton County added 10.

MDH says 532,658 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.