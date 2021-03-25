Stearns County Resident Among 16 Reported COVID Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 16 more deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

One of those deaths was in Stearns County, a resident in their late 80s. The statewide death total is now at 6,814.

As for new positives, Minnesota record 1,857 new COVID-19 cases.

Locally, Stearns County led the way with 54 new cases, Sherburne County reported 39 and Benton County had 15.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 510,000 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state has completed over 8-million COVID-19 tests.