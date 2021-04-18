Stearns County Resident Among 15 COVID-19 Deaths Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,847 new positive cases on Sunday.

Statewide, the totals are now up to 7,020 and 556,381 respectively.

Stearns County reported one death of a resident in their early 80s as well as 56 new cases. Sherburne County reported 50 cases and Benton County reported 16.

Health officials say more than 8.8 million tests have been run in the state and over 1.6 million Minnesotans have completed a vaccine series.

