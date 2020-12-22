Stearns County Reports 40 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota continues to see a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,714 new cases of the virus and 24 more deaths Monday. Stearns County had 40 news cases, Sherburne County had 34 and Benton County had 10.

Stearns County also reported one more death - a person in their 70s - bringing the county death total to 161.

Since the pandemic began, over 401,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,896 people have died from related complications.

Minnesota has conducted over 5.2-million COVID-19 tests.