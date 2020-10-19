Stearns County Reports 113 New Cases, 1 More Death from COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says another 5 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 Sunday.

Stearns County had one of those deaths, a person in their upper 90s, brining the county total to 35. Overall, 2,239 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota.

There were also 1,632 new cases of the COVID-19 reported by MDH. Stearns County had 113 new cases, Sherburne County had 28 and Benton County had 16.

Over 124,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus with over 109,000 people no longer needing to be in isolation.