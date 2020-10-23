Stearns County Reports 106 New COVID Cases, 1,721 Statewide

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 1,721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and another 13 deaths.

Over 129,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota, resulting in 2,314 total deaths.

Locally, Stearns County had 106 new cases, Sherburne County had 26 and Benton County had 25. Since the pandemic began Stearns County has had 5,665 residents test positive for COVID-19 and 41 deaths.

MDH has completed over 2.6-million coronavirus tests statewide.