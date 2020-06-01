Stearns County Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths.

Statewide totals are now at 25,208 cases and 1,050 deaths. Of the state's death total 855 have come from long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 549 people in the hospital with 253 of them in the ICU.

Benton, Sherburne and Stearns Counties all saw new cases of the coronavirus. Stearns County has 2,030 case with 13 deaths, Benton County has 178 cases and 3 deaths and Sherburne County has 246 cases and two deaths.

MDH says in total 255,592 tests have been run in Minnesota.