Stearns County Reports 1 More Death Related to COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Seven more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, including another Stearns County resident.

The person was in their upper 50's, which now brings the county death total to 36.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19. Locally, Stearns County had 64 new cases, Sherburne County had 8 and Benton County had 14.

Over 125,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota, with over 111,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.