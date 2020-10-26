Stearns County Records 57 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says four more people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

One of those deaths was a resident in Stearns County, a person in their upper 70's, bringing the county death total to 44.

MDH says there were 1,578 new cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota, In the tri-county area Stearns County had 57 new cases, Sherburne County had 28 and Benton County had 10.

Over 135,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say of those totals, over 9,500 people have been hospitalized with the virus and over 2,500 have been in the ICU.