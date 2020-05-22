Stearns County Records 28 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Additional Death

ST. PAUL -- For the second day in a row Minnesota has recorded it's highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 in a single day Thursday with 33 new deaths reported.

Stearns County had one of those deaths bringing our total to 12.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state's death toll is now at 842 with 688 of those in long term care facilities.

Health officials say there were also 813 new positive cases, with 28 of them in Stearns County, 10 in Sherburne County and six in Benton County.

Stearns County now has 1,881 total cases, which is the second highest in the state behind Hennepen County.

There are 534 people in the hospital today with the virus and 233 of them are in the ICU.

Completed COVID-19 tests are now up to over 180,000.