ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a special primary election Tuesday in part of Stearns County. Voters in District 4 went to the polls to vote for an open county commissioner's seat.

The top two vote getters were Amin Ali with 528 votes and Bob Johnson with 486 votes. Those two men now move on to a special general election on November 4th.

Four other men who were on the primary ballot were eliminated.

The vacancy is due to longtime commissioner Leigh Lenzmeir retiring from the position earlier this year.