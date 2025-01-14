Stearns County Offering Free Radon Testing Kits to Homeowners
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- January is Radon Action Month and Stearns County is offering some free radon testing kits.
Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils and can seep up through your home's foundation.
The average radon level in Minnesota homes is more than three times higher than the national average. County health officials say more than 40% of homes in the state have dangerous levels of radon gas.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and accounts for more than 21,000 deaths every year.
Stearns County has 200 free radon test kits. They'll be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.
The kits can be picked up at the drive-thru of the Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3601 5th Street South, Waite Park. The hours are Monday-Saturday, 7:00 a.m.- 5:15 p.m.
