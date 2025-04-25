Stearns County Offering Free One-Day Electronics Recycling Event
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is offering a one-day E-Waste recycling event.
The county is partnering with Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to offer free recycling of unwanted electronics.
The event will be held on Thursday, May 15th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until they reach capacity.
Residents of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton, and Mille Lacs counties are eligible to bring up to five pieces of electronics for the recycling program.
Some items that are allowed include TVs, computers, tablets, monitors, printers, DVD players, and fax machines.
Items that are not allowed include cell phones, kitchen appliances, and other household electronic items.
The HHW facility is located at 3601 5th Street South in Waite Park.
