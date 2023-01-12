Stearns County Jury Convicts Man for Raping Young Girls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Eden Valley has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years.
A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
According to the criminal complaint, the girls, ages 12, 10, and 7 were brought to St. Cloud Hospital for sexual assault exams in August of 2021. The mother believed Sosa Saavedra had been abusing them.
Court records show the two older girls tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and all three recounted events when Sosa Saavedra performed various sex acts on them when they were as young as seven-years-old.
The oldest girl said the abuse started with her in 2015 and had taken place at two separate homes, one in Waite Park and one in Eden Valley.
Sosa Saavedra will be sentenced on March 3rd.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns