Stearns County Jumps to 11 COVID Cases, 103 New Cases Statewide

ST. PAUL -- The numbers are in, the state of Minnesota has confirmed 103 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there are now 1,912 confirmed cases. Eighty more people have recovered bringing that total to 1,020.

Seven more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 bringing that total up to 94. The number of people that are hospitalized today is 213, and the number of ICU patients is 103.

Locally Wright County remains at 21 confirmed cases with one death, Sherburne County is now at 12 confirmed cases, Stearns County jumped to 11 and Benton County is still at one.