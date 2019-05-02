Stearns County Is Working to Prevent Child Abuse [PODCAST]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. Janelle has been working with Centra Care and law enforcement to help identify child abuse and prevent future offenses. She plans to go to Washington D.C. next week to speak with our state senators and representative Tom Emmer about child abuses and other issues facing the county.

Janelle also talked about their drug court. Marijuana and meth continue to be the most common drugs that cause issues in the county but often time she says marijuana has acted as a gateway drug to more serious illegal drugs. Listen below.

A local film maker has started the process of doing a Jacob Wetterling movie. Learn from today's conversation who Janelle Kendall says should play her in the movie.