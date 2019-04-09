Stearns County Included in Blizzard Warning

UNDATED -- Stearns county and areas to the west and south will be in a Blizzard Warning from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Benton and Sherburne Counties are in a Winter Storm Watch for the same period.

A powerful storm will bring heavy precipitation to the region Wednesday night through early Friday.

Blizzard conditions are expected across western Minnesota where wind gusts of 50+ mph will combine with over a foot of snow to produce nearly impossible travel conditions.

A wintry mix may persist into Thursday from south-central to east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient in that corridor.