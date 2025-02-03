Stearns County Home Destroyed in Fire

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

FREEPORT (WJON News) -- A Stearns County home was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday they received a 911 call at the home in Krain Township near Freeport.

Eigthy-one-year-old Irene Schmitz of Freeport said they saw smoke on the main floor and flames coming through the windows on the second floor.

The home was partially heated with a wood stove and Schmitz said she had added some wood around 1:30 p.m.

The Freeport Fire Department requested assistance from the Holdingford and Albany Fire Departments, and Melrose Ambulance.

There were no injuries.

The home is owned by 68-year-old Isidore Schmitz of Freeport. It appears to be a total loss. The State Fire Marshal was notified.

