Stearns County Home Destroyed in Fire
FREEPORT (WJON News) -- A Stearns County home was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.
The Sheriff's Office says at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday they received a 911 call at the home in Krain Township near Freeport.
Eigthy-one-year-old Irene Schmitz of Freeport said they saw smoke on the main floor and flames coming through the windows on the second floor.
The home was partially heated with a wood stove and Schmitz said she had added some wood around 1:30 p.m.
The Freeport Fire Department requested assistance from the Holdingford and Albany Fire Departments, and Melrose Ambulance.
There were no injuries.
The home is owned by 68-year-old Isidore Schmitz of Freeport. It appears to be a total loss. The State Fire Marshal was notified.
