Stearns County Has Been Added to Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED -- Stearns County has been added to the Winter Weather Advisory for Friday. The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from midnight Friday through midnight on Saturday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Here's when we expect the snow to be falling at a few locations across the region. The heaviest snow will fall across southwest Minnesota late Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Snow will move from northwest to southeast, so the farther south the later the start and end times.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Anywhere from one to five inches of snow is possible for the Winter Weather Advisory area.

Get our free mobile app

Areas further south and west could get over eight inches of snow and have a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect.