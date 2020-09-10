Stearns County Has 1 New COVID Case, 389 New Cases Statewide

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 389 new positive COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths Wednesday.

Locally, new cases remained low as Stearns County had 1 new case, Sherburne County had 3 and Benton County had none.

The number of people in the ICU went up by one from the previous day at 138, while hospitalizations went down 5 at 257.

Minnesota has had over 82,000 people test positive for the coronavirus.