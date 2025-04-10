Stearns County Commissioners Receive Justice Center Update

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The scope and scale of a new Stearns County Justice Center are starting to take shape through the design and budgeting phase.

Stearns County commissioners held a work session this week to get an update on where the project is at.

The current estimated cost has come down from $320-million to $313-million and accounts for inflation, demolition costs for the existing downtown facilities, and city utility connections at the new site.

The building's footprint has been reduced by nearly 100,000 square feet and is now estimated at 482,000 square feet.

Site acquisition, annexation, and environmental permitting are underway, including an Environmental Assessment Worksheet.

The design phase is expected to be finished in June, when an updated cost estimate will be delivered.

The 3/8th cent sales tax approved by voters last November took effect on April 1st, and the county will soon begin receiving payments from the state to cover the bond payments that will be used to fund the work.

