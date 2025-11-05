UNDATED (WJON News) -- Bob Johnson is the projected winner of a special election in Stearns County. In the race for an open County Commissioner seat in District 4, Johnson has 2,208 votes, and Amin Ali has 989 votes. John Jose mounted a write-in campaign and finished with 248 votes. The seat was held by longtime commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier, who resigned earlier this year.

In the race for the open seat on the St. Cloud Area School Board, the unofficial results have Gina Acevedo winning with 2,583 votes. Coming in a close second was Al Dahlgren with 2,409 votes. And, in third place was Peter Hamerlinck with 1,531 votes.

Minnesota Senate Races

Democrats will again have a one-vote majority in the Minnesota Senate next legislative session. D-F-L Representative Amanda Hemmingsen Jaeger of Woodbury topped Republican candidate Dwight Dorau 61 to 38 percent in the District 47 special election Tuesday. Hemmingsen Jaeger will fill the seat of former Senator Nicole Mitchell.

In Senate District 29, Republican Michael Holmstrom Junior defeated Democrat Louis McNutt 62 to 37 percent. Holmstrom was elected to the seat of the late G-O-P Senator Bruce Anderson of Buffalo.

The D-F-L will have a 34-33 majority in 2026.

Mayoral Races

Minnesota’s capital city will have a new mayor next year. State Representative Kaohly Her upset two-term incumbent St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter last night in ranked choice voting.

Incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey leads first-choice voting with 42 percent support, but the election isn't over yet. Frey received 42 percent and Senator Omar Fateh was second with 32 percent - but no candidate got 50 percent of the first-choice votes.