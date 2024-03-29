Stearns County Announces Death of K-9 Officer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Aspen, a bloodhound certified through the FBI Response Team for missing person cases, died Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Officials report K-9 Aspen was involved in over 400 cases during her 9-year career with the department, including finding a missing child in St. Stephen in 2012. K-9 Aspen also picked up on a four-day-old trail with the Minneapolis Police Department to help find a missing University of Minnesota student.

She retired in 2021 and had been living with her handler, Deputy Eric Shultz, and his family.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public