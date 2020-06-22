Stearns County Adds 3 New COVID Cases, Benton and Sherburne Add 1

ST. PAUL -- There were 308 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths Sunday according to The Minnesota Department of Health.

Of those new cases, Benton and Sherburne counties each added one new case, and Stearns County picked up three new cases.

The overall totals are over 33,000 cases and 1,384 deaths, with 1,095 of those coming from long term care facilities.

Currently, there are 332 people in the hospital with the coronavirus, with 156 of them in the ICU.

The MDH says over 513,000 tests have been run statewide.