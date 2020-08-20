Stearns County Adds 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 3,000 in Total

ST. PAUL -- There were 698 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Locally Stearns County had 21 new cases, Sherburne County had 11 and Benton County had 2. Stearns County now has over 3,000 total COVID-19 cases.

Over 67,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 309 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 148 in the ICU, both totals are less than the previous day.

Over 1.3 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.