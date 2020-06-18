Stearns County Add 11 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 387 new cases and 19 new deaths statewide Wednesday.

Of those, Stearns County recorded 11 new cases and Benton County added three.

The state's totals are now at 31,675 cases and 1,344 deaths, with 1,064 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

Sherburne County reported one new death, a person in their 90's.

The MDH says there are 345 people with the coronavirus in the hospital, and 171 of them are in the ICU.

The state has completed over 460,000 COVID-19 tests.