Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Closing Lobby to Public

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Law Enforcement Center lobby will be closed to the public starting 8:00 a.m. Friday until further notice.

The closure is in response to social distancing guidelines.

The Sheriff's Office says Permit to Carry and Permit to Purchase applications will be accepted between 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday's and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday's.

Civil process services will also be suspended except emergency court orders, orders for protection, restraining orders and orders deemed necessary to be served by the court.

All other business, including date requests, can be done over the phone or online.

