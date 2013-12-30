Steady Snowfall Leads To 39 Traffic Crashes

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota State Patrol is urging you to slow down when driving tonight (Monday).

The steady snowfall added to an increase in traffic crashes since Noon. The state patrol sent out a message on Twitter that says there have been a total of 39 traffic crashes in the Twin Cities metro area since about 12:00 p.m.

State Patrol Lt. Eric Roeske says none of the crashes were serious. He says you should avoid using cruse control in snowy weather and always wear your seat belt.

Roeske adds you should plan to allow yourself more time in your commute and slow down.

More snow is in the forecast tonight, (Monday) and is expected to continue through New Year's Day (Wednesday).