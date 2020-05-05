States With Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions

UNDATED -- When it comes to restrictions due to the coronavirus a new report says Minnesota is in about the middle of the pack.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 9 key metrics. The data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

Minnesota ranks 21st for restrictions. WalletHub says South Dakota has the fewest restrictions, followed by Utah, North Dakota, Missouri, and Idaho. Iowa is at number 10 and Wisconsin ranks at number 34.

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus in St. Cloud, MN