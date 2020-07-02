State’s COVID-19 Related ICU Patients Continues Decline

ST. PAUL -- The number of ICU beds with COVID-19 patients continues to decline across the state. The Minnesota Department of Health reports the number of ICU patients is down to 123, the lowest its been since May 1st. The peak was on May 30th when 263 people were in the ICU.

The total number of people with the virus that is in the hospital today is at 274, which is up 14 from the day before.

Meanwhile, here in the tri-county area, 35 more people have been confirmed to have coronavirus -- 25 in Stearns, six in Sherburne, and four in Benton. The state has 500 new positive cases as of Wednesday. Total positive cases now stand at 37,210.

There are 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, with one of them being a person in their 60s in Sherburne County, bringing the state's death toll up to 1,458.