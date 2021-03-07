State’s COVID-19 Deaths Back in Single Digits Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 897 more positive cases Sunday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are at 6,550 and 490,011.

For the second day in a row, no deaths were reported in the tri-county area. Stearns County reported 25 cases and Sherburne County and Benton Counties each reported nine cases.

Health officials say so far, over 7.5 million tests have been completed in the Minnesota.

