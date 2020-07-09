State Reports 589 New COVID-19 Cases, Stearns County Adds 21

ST. PAUL -- There were another 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 589 newly reported cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. Sherburne County recorded 12 new cases and Benton County added 6 new cases of the coronavirus.

There are currently 251 people hospitalized, with 116 in the ICU.

Statewide, there are nearly 9,000 confirmed cases of the virus in people between the ages of 20-29.

Minnesota has completed a total of over 705,000 tests since March.