State Reports 2,954 New Cases of COVID-19, Stearns County Add 109

ST. PAUL -- There were 2,954 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Over 153,600 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota. Locally, Stearns County reported 109 new cases, Sherburne County had 81 and Benton County had 26.

MDH also reported nine more people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, including 1 in Benton County - a person in their 70s. The states death total is now 2,484.

Since the pandemic began over 10,400 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 with over 2,700 people in the ICU.