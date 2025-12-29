UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota National Guard is assisting with the state's response to the latest winter storm. Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency Sunday and authorized Guard soldiers to provide support for emergency storm operations.

Some highways in southern Minnesota were closed, and there was a “no travel” advisory for most state highways and Interstate 90. The Guard will assist in rescuing drivers stranded due to the heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for much of the state until 6:00 p.m. Monday due to blowing and drifting snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that between midnight and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to a total of 342 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-nine people were hurt in those crashes. Troopers also assisted with an additional 386 vehicles that went off the road and into the ditch, along with 23 semis that jacknifed.

For the latest Minnesota road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.

The National Weather Service is reporting the heaviest snowfall in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Eau Claire and Burnsville top the list with seven inches. Otsego, Maple Grove, Apple Valley, and M-S-P Airport received a half foot. Wyoming, Stewartville, and Rochester had four inches. Moose Lake, Duluth, and Brainerd reported three-plus inches of snow.