State Patrol to have Stepped Up Speed Enforcement Through August

ST. PAUL -- The State Patrol says drivers can expect significant presence on freeways around Minnesota as stepped-up speed enforcement is extended through August.

Lieutenant Gordon Shank says as spring and summer approach, drivers tend to increase their speeds:

"We all enjoy this weather as it's getting warmer and warmer, and the days get longer and we're able to do more things... but we also need people to drive in a manner that's safe, not just for themselves but for the other drivers on the road."

Shank says increased enforcement has already started on Twin Cities area freeways and...

"Our goal is to increase this to Greater Minnesota within the next month, so be on the lookout for that as well."

Troopers stopped over 500 vehicles for speeding during a 10-day effort in February and arrested 23 people for D-W-I, plus six for outstanding warrants.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.