State Patrol Responds to More Than 300 Incidents Statewide Friday

UNDATED -- A massive winter snowstorm that dropped as much as 21 inches in parts of Minnesota resulted in more than 300 incidents on roads across the state Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to over 230 crashes over the course of the day. One of those crashes was fatal, and at least 21 included injuries.

Additionally, authorities say they also responded to over 130 vehicles spinouts and at least 14 jackknifed semis.

Despite higher snow totals, the day ultimately had fewer crashes and injuries than the state's last snowfall back on Tuesday when troopers responded to over 400 incidents.

