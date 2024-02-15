State Patrol Releases Name of Elk River Boy Killed in Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the Elk River boy who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

The patrol says 8-year-old Joseph Fisher was killed in the crash at the intersection of Highway 169 and 225th Street.

A car driven by 43-year-old Erin Cooney of Elk River was westbound on 225th Avenue while a small SUV driven by 38-year-old Ryan McGrath was northbound on Highway 169.

The patrol says Cooney was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the highway when the vehicles collided.

Cooney was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say McGrath had non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

