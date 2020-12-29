UPDATE: Sartell Man Killed in Crash on Highway 10

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 10 in Benton County Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at around 6:30 a.m. the 33-year-old Sartell man was driving east on Highway 10 when he crashed into some trees on the right side of the road.

The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to cross the highway on foot. As the man was crossing, he was hit by an eastbound vehicle in the left lane, causing a chain reaction crash.

The state patrol says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the name of the man is expected to be released Wednesday. The driver's of the other vehicles involved were not hurt.