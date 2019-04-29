State Patrol: Man Hurt When SUV Flips In the Air

CLEAR LAKE -- A man was taken to the hospital after the SUV he was driving flipped in the air and landed back on its wheels.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24 in Clear Lake.

Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Wyatt of Apple Valley was driving west on Highway 10 when his SUV went through the median, flipped, and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

Wyatt was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.