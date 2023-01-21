State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.

Details are limited, but authorities say there were three men ages 25, 26, and 28 in the cargo van, and two people in the minivan - a 50-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy from Windom.

Wet road conditions are listed as a possible factor in the crash. WJON will update this story as more information is made available.

